‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Removed One of Luke Skywalker’s Most Important Jedi Training Scenes

An instrumental lesson between Rey and Luke was left on the cutting room floor.

Rian Johnson revealed before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” that his first cut ran over the three-hour mark, which means a lot of stuff was left on the cutting room. The director even admitted that entire set pieces were removed from the movie. /Film has the exclusive on “The Last Jedi” deleted scenes, and they easily prove Johnson wasn’t lying. Apparently, an entire major set piece between Rey and Luke Skywalker was cut from the film.

The scene in question involved a prominent bit of Jedi training between Luke and Rey that occurred right after the two’s talk inside the cave where Luke mentions Darth Sidious. Rey notices a big fire on the beach and is told by Luke that it’s a group of invading bandits who regularly come to the island to steal from and kill the caretakers.

Rey’s hero skills immediately kick into action, although Luke warns her that helping the caretakers now will only result in the bandits coming back stronger at a later date. Luke tells Rey that a true Jedi acts only to maintain the balance, even if that means people get hurt. Rey ends up ignoring Luke’s advice, however, and she springs into action.

The scene cuts to Rey running towards the beach with her lightsaber. The Force propels her to run even faster. Luke yells for her to wait but she doesn’t stop. When she gets to the beach ready to defend the caretakers, she realizes the fire is not from a bandit attack but from a celebration the caretakers are having on the beach. Both Chewbacca and R2-D2 are taking part in the celebration, as are the native porgs.

Rey returns to Luke angry at him for lying, but he tells Rey that this was simply another task as part of her Jedi training. Her decision to spring into action is what the Resistance needs right now, Luke argues, not the old Jedi order he represents. He lied to prove to Rey that he Resistance needs her, not him. Rey breaks down, saying, “That old legend of Luke Skywalker that you hate so much, I believed in it.” Luke realizes he pushed her too far as Rey storms away.

The scene was cut from the movie because Luke ended up coming off as an even bigger curmudgeon, /Film says. The website even has concept art photos showing what the beach celebration was intended to look like on film.

Anyone who was hoping for “The Last Jedi” to include more Luke Skywalker surely would’ve loved to see this scene make the film. The moment also gives Rey an even more reasonable motivation for cutting her training short and leaving Luke and the island behind to return to the Resistance. Feeling betrayed by Luke’s lie, she decides it’s time to return to her friends.

Johnson has said the deleted scenes will be included on the film’s DVD and Blu-ray release, so fans should be able to see the scene sometime next year.