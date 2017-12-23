‘Star Wars’: Supreme Leader Snoke Had ‘At Least One Other Apprentice’ Besides Kylo Ren, Official Magazine Reveals

The Rule of Two doesn't apply to non-Sith.

(Warning: Spoilers follow.) Anyone hoping that “The Last Jedi” would reveal more information about Supreme Leader Snoke, the powerful villain played by motion-capture master Andy Serkis, was surely disappointed that the character dies halfway through the film without so much as a hint toward his backstory. Since so much “Star Wars” lore has always been expanded upon in the Expanded Universe of books and other ancillary media, however, fans will be relieved to learn that Snoke’s story isn’t entirely over.

As pointed out by the Playlist, a new Lucasfilm magazine called “The Souvenir Guide to the Movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has an article devoted to Dear Leader that reveals a crucial bit of information: Kylo Ren wasn’t his only student. The only information is in the first sentence, but it’s enough to prove that the Rule of Two doesn’t apply to non-Sith: “Force sensitive, and highly attuned to the dark side but not a Sith, Snoke has trained Kylo Ren and at least one other apprentice.”

This being an official Lucasfilm publication, that tidbit is canon. And since it raises more questions than it answers, it’s sure to have fans speculating as to that other apprentice’s identity and what role he or she might play in the future — not that they should get their hopes up about “Episode IX” answering any of them.

