AMC Removes ‘Spoiler’ Signage Warning ‘The Last Jedi’ Audiences of Key Climactic Moment

A photo of one offending placard made its way onto social media last week, but the chain says they were discarded before the media picked up the story.

[Editor’s note: Some spoilers for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” follow.]

Signs at AMC theaters warning “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” audiences that a 10-second silent sequence is not a technical glitch have been taken down. “The sign was up at two of AMC’s 660 locations,” reads a recent statement from the theater chain. “It was removed last week before the media coverage began.” It is unclear which outposts featured the notice, first publicized by a Brooklyn man on Twitter six days after the film’s December 15 release, then shared widely on Facebook by “Fresh Off the Boat” actor Paul Scheer.

AMC, you need to stop allowing cretins into your theaters. pic.twitter.com/9jM1vKVpYG — Kevin Church 🖖🏻 (@Kevin_Church) December 20, 2017

The sequence, which caused complaints, occurs at the 112-minute mark: as de facto commander of the Resistance, Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern) saves the battalion by crashing her spaceship into the First Order’s Mega Destroyer, releasing the Resistance’s escape pods (where both General Leia and Poe Dameron are passengers). Holdo does not survive.

The hush begins when Holdo accelerates her aircraft, and was a creative decision made by writer-director Rian Johnson, who will next create a new trilogy for the franchise.

According to Variety, police officers were called one week ago to calm patrons at a Burbank, California screening of the film after the audio dropped out for 10 minutes, and the theater declined to restart the feature. Domestically, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has thus far earned in excess of $423 million, more than any other 2017 release except the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” ($504 million) a fellow Disney release.

