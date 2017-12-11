‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Warns Fans: The Film Will Be ‘Really Emotional for People to Watch’

The first-time "Star Wars" actress opens up about why the second film in the newest trilogy will stir up big emotions in fans.

For “Star Wars” first-timer Kelly Marie Tran, every part of the making of Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” has been filled with crazy emotion, from her casting (something she had to hide from not just her friends and family, but also the day job she was gigging at when she first got the part) to learning about a franchise she didn’t initially have much attachment to (she knows something about fandoms though, as a devout “Harry Potter” fan herself) to this weekend’s star-studded Hollywood premiere of the film.

Few things, however, can top her first watch of the film itself.

“It was really emotional,” Tran told IndieWire when asked about her experience watching “The Last Jedi” alongside her cast, just two weeks before the film’s official premiere, so tight is security around it and all other “Star Wars” properties. In the film, Tran plays brand-new character Rose Tico, a member of the Resistance who joins forces with John Boyega’s Finn.

She added, “I think that this movie is going to be really emotional for people to watch. I mean, every character is going through something really difficult. Every character has amazing moments in this movie, the performances are incredible.”

Tran was also quick to note that a surplus of that emotion comes from Carrie Fisher’s final performance as Princess Leia, who died just a year ago, and will last be seen playing the iconic role that made her such a beloved figure.

“I think watching a lot of the moments with her [are] obviously imbued with so much emotion, because we all are still dealing with however we feel about those things,” Tran said. “The good thing about Carrie is that she’s still immortal and always will be, and nothing can change that. Not only because she was Princess Leia, but also because of who she was a human being, and how she was so brave about being who she was.”

She added, “Carrie’s incredible in it, so it’s going to be really emotional, I think. But good, yeah!”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens December 15.

