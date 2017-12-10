‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ First Reactions Are Highly Positive: ‘It Will Shatter You — and Then Make You Whole Again’

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” had its long-awaited premiere last night in Los Angeles, and early word is highly positive for Rian Johnson’s contribution to the space-opera franchise. Formal reviews won’t be published for another few days, but praise like “so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising,” “spectacular and unpredictable,” and especially “SPACE DERN” indicate that they’ll be similarly enthusiastic.
Here’s what people are saying:
Luke was right: “This is not going to go the way you think.” #TheLastJedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP
#StarWars: The Last Jedi is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations — and representation matters
SPACE DERN
So a lot happens in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle
IT DOES NOT GET BETTER THAN STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI!!!!!!
Massive congrats to my friend @rianjohnson for the dazzling writing and directing work he shared tonight! Yes, a great chapter of a blockbuster franchise, spectacular and unpredictable, but also his own voice shining through… kudos!
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201
