‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Critical Roundup: Reviewers Think the Force Is Strong With This One

Several critics call it the best "Star Wars" in a long, long time.

Reviews for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” are finally in, and nearly everyone who’s taken the latest trip to that galaxy far, far away is extremely happy to have done so. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn calls Rian Johnson’s contribution to the franchise “the most satisfying ‘Star Wars’ movie in decades,” a sentiment shared by many — other than a few dissenters (like this writer), most reviewers are highly positive.

Matt Zoller Seitz’s four-star RogerEbert.com review is equally enthusiastic:

“Writer/director Rian Johnson’s ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is a sprawling, incident- and character-packed extravaganza that picks up at the end of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ and guides the series into unfamiliar territory. It’s everything a fan could want from a ‘Star Wars’ film and then some.”

The New York Times‘ Manohla Dargis, too:

“Yes, the latest ‘Star Wars’ installment is here, and, lo, it is a satisfying, at times transporting entertainment. Remarkably, it has visual wit and a human touch, no small achievement for a seemingly indestructible machine that revved up 40 years ago and shows no signs of sputtering out (ever).”

Peter Debruge of Variety, meanwhile, has “Star Wars” fatigue:

“Ultimately, there’s only so much wiggle room Johnson has to play with a property that seems destined to generate a new installment/spinoff every year until we die — which means that however many Death Stars or Sith Lords the Resistance manages to defeat, there will always be more, and no matter how few Jedi remain, there can never be none.”

Vox‘s Alissa Wilkinson does not:

“There are images in this movie that provoke awe and delight, and creatures that feel lifted out of half-remembered childhood dreams. And though it briefly appears to lose steam in the middle, that’s short-lived, with a third act harboring sequences that feel like a maestro conducting a concerto the size of the cosmos.”

Nor does Tasha Robinson, who praises Johnson in her Verge review:

“Audiences will likely come away from ‘The Last Jedi’ with a lot of complaints and questions. But they’re at least likely to feel they’re in the hands of someone who cares about the series as much as they do, someone who loves its history, but sees the wide-open future ahead of it as well.”

The Globe and Mail‘s Kate Taylor feels that the film’s heroine is let down:

“Ridley, full of charming spunk playing a skeptical rebel recruit in ‘The Force Awakens,’ is the biggest disappointment here. She is less engaging now that she is committed to the fight and plays most of the later action on a single note of earnest desperation; Johnson’s script leaves her little else.”

“The Last Jedi” hits theaters this Friday.