‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Stream John Williams’ Score Now — Listen

Gear up for the juggernaut with 20 new tracks from one of cinema's most legendary composers.

Good news for Luke and Leia fans who can’t see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” until punching out: the space opera’s 20-track score is now streaming online. The latest batch of compositions from five-time Oscar-winner and 50-time nominee John Williams comes with a 70-minute runtime and a track list — “Fun with Finn and Rose,” “The Rebellion Is Reborn,” “A New Alliance” — low on spoilers (but if you want them, here you go).

Officially racing into theaters just one day after its distributor, Disney, agreed to pay more than $52 billion for 21st Century Fox, the film will likely deliver the biggest weekend opening of 2017, having already claimed $45 million last night in domestic preview sales. It marks writer-director Rian Johnson’s inaugural trip to the galaxy far, far away, but he’ll next helm a whole new trilogy inspired by the characters George Lucas debuted four decades ago. Per the American Film Institute, Williams’s original “Star Wars” music resulted in the greatest film score of all time.

Critics are quite pleased with installment number eight in the franchise: IndieWire bestowed an A- and commended its “full spectrum” of female characters. Johnson’s scaled-down, two-and-a-half-hour epic was once more than three hours long — at least one cut, favorite scene will be revived when the film hits Blu-ray.

Listen to the full score, via Spotify, below.

