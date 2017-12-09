‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Already Lining Up for ‘The Last Jedi,’ and They’ve Got Stories

They must really love porgs.

A long time ago in a movie theater far, far away, people lined up very, very early to see “Star Wars.” They still are, in fact, as more than 50 people are already queued up outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in the heart of Hollywood to see “The Last Jedi,” which won’t even be released for another week. The first of them arrived at 6 p.m. on Thursday, exactly one week before the movie’s first screening, and coordinated their anti–Galactic Republic efforts on Liningup.net (which is apparently a thing).

It’s no coincidence that this is taking place at the Chinese Theatre: The historic venue is where the original “Star Wars” opened 40 years ago, and devotees have been lining up there ever since. Variety spoke to some of the hardcore fans, including the first two to arrive. “I mean, this is where it all started,” Andrew Porters said alongside his wife Caroline Ritter; the two got married in front of the Chinese in a “Star Wars”–themed ceremony right before “The Force Awakens” was released.

“The management of the Chinese does a great job of allowing us to do this,” he added. “It’s a very close-knit group of friends that feels like a family.”

“The Last Jedi” premieres tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles, with most members of the press seeing it this Monday; reviews will make their way online the next day.