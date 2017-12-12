‘Storm: A Star Wars Indie’ Trailer: Funny or Die’s Intergalactic Sundance Parody Is Pitch-Perfect

"Blue Valentine," 'Garden State," and other hipster romances are skewered in this clever spoof.

Disney is expanding the “Star Wars” universe at a quick pace, and Funny Or Die has pitched a bold idea for the next chapter in the space saga. The comedy brand released a spoof trailer for “Storm: A Star Wars Indie” on Dec. 11, and it’s a too-real spin on a low-budget romance, complete with nods to films such as “Blue Valentine” and “Garden State.”

In the trailer, an emotionally floundering Stormtrooper named Ian meets a Rodian named Teedo, and their interspecies romance fills a hole in their lives, but causes drama in a galaxy that doesn’t believe in them. Along the way, they face prevalent indie obstacles such as a parent’s cancer diagnosis and a broken ukulele.

IndieWire readers will appreciate the trailer’s many easter eggs, including a fake blurb from our own publication. After all, nothing brings legitimacy to you indie like festival premieres and a rave IW review.

This is the latest of Funny Or Die’s sharp film parodies, which have included a look at the magnificent special effects in “Manchester by the Sea” and the terrifying “Eternal Sunshine of the Trumpless Mind.”

Watch the trailer below: