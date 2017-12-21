Sylvester Stallone Being Investigated For 1990 Rape Allegation — Report

Stallone preemptively denied the accusation before the report went public.

An unnamed woman has accused Sylvester Stallone of raping her in 1990 and has filed a report with Santa Monica police, TMZ reports. The woman says Stallone raped her during a meeting at Stallone’s office. No further details have been given.

Stallone denied the accusation prior to news of the police report going public. His lawyer told TMZ that he spent three days with the accuser in 1987 during an Israeli-based movie shoot. The lawyer said Stallone never saw the woman in 1990 and did not rape her. TMZ reports that Stallone will file a police complaint accusing the woman of filing a false police report.

The rape allegation follows another made against Stallone earlier this year. The actor allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl to have a threesome with him and his bodyguard during the production of the film “Over the Top.” Stallone’s spokesperson denied the accusation, calling it a “ridiculous, categorically false story.” IndieWire has reached out for further comment.