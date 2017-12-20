T.J. Miller Accused of Sending Transphobic Email to Film Critic After Negative ‘Emoji Movie’ Review

Miller allegedly called film critic Danielle Solzman a "weird strange terrible man" in an abusive email.

Film critic Danielle Solzman has accused T.J. Miller of sending a transphobic email to her after she published a negative review of the animated comedy film “The Emoji Movie.” Solzman, who identifies as a transgender woman, posted the email to Twitter on September 27, but blacked out the name of the sender out of fear of “legal threats” against her. Following a report from The Daily Beast on December 19 in which an anonymous woman accused Miller of sexual assault in college, Solzman tweeted that the email came from Miller.

“It’s safe to say that his career is over now,” Solzman wrote. “Nobody ever wants to be on the receiving end of this kind of transphobic abuse. This was the email that found its way to my inbox just one week after ‘The Emoji Movie’ was released.” Sozlman answers “yes” when a Twitter user asks if Miller was the sender.

In the email, Solzman is referred to as a “weird strange terrible man.” Miller allegedly tells Solzman that she proves the “pursuit of transgender identity is nothing more than an opportunity for [her] to distinguish [herself] as someone who is special.”

“You’re not transgender, you’re not a tranny – you’re a fucking asshole, Daniel,” the email states. “A fucking asshole. Don’t respond to this, don’t ever contact me again, and don’t think that just because you’ve adopted something, that thing allows you to then be rude and incorrect about your friends. Well. Those who used to be your friends.”

Solzman’s allegation follows sexual assault claims against Miller made by an anonymous woman. She described two encounters to The Daily Beast in which Miller allegedly turned violent during sex. One of the reported instances included Miller raping the woman and choking her. Miller’s Comedy Central series “The Gorburger Show” has been cancelled in the wake of the allegations.