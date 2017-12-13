‘Tavis Smiley’ Suspended by PBS Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation

The inquiry uncovered "multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS," according to a statement.

Following an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct leveled against Tavis Smiley, PBS has suspended the late-night talk show that bears his name. Smiley has been hosting the show since 2004.

“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company,” PBS said in a statement to Variety, which first broke the news. “PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Variety further reports that the investigation into Smiley’s alleged behavior found that he has had sexual relationships with several of his subordinates, with a number of witnesses were concerned that their continued employment depended on continuing a sexual relationship with him. This marks the second such incident at PBS in recent weeks, following Charlie Rose’s termination from the broadcaster for similar claims.