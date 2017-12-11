The Oscar Live-Action Short-Film Shortlist: 10 Are Chosen, 5 Will Receive Nomination Slots

The Academy shorts and animation branch has whittled down 165 submissions to ten. Now they've got to get it down to five.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Short Films and Animation branch has selected its shortlist of 10 live-action short films (out of 165 qualified submissions) to contend for five Oscar nominations.

American film schools UCLA and NYU both landed films on the list. “DeKalb University,” directed by UCLA’s Reed Van Dyk, premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and was nominated for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences College Television Awards. “My Nephew Emmett,” from NYU’s Kevin Wilson Jr., received the gold medal for narrative at the 2017 Student Academy Awards.

The 10 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

“DeKalb Elementary,” Reed Van Dyk, director (UCLA) “The Eleven O’Clock,” Derin Seale, director (FINCH) “Facing Mecca,” Jan-Eric Mack, director, and Joël Jent, producer (Dschoint Ventschr Filmproduktion) “Icebox,” Daniel Sawka, director, and Camille Cornuel, producer (Iceboxthefilmco) “Lost Face,” Sean Meehan, director, and Sam McGarry, producer (Soma Films) “My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr., director (New York University) “Rise of a Star,” James Bort, director, and Boris Mendza, producer (Fulldawa Films) “The Silent Child,” Chris Overton, director, and Rachel Shenton, writer (Slick Films) “Watu Wote/All of Us,” Katja Benrath, director (Hamburg Media School) “Witnesses,” David Koch, director (Lux for Film, Diez Films and Paradoxal)

Short Films and Feature Animation Branch members will now vote for five nominees from the shortlist after attending January branch screenings in Los Angeles, London, New York and San Francisco.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, followed by the 90th Oscar show to be held on Sunday, March 4 at Hollywood and Highland, broadcast live on ABC and shown in 225 countries around the world.