Terry Crews Accuses WME of Hacking His Computer and Spying on Family Amid Sexual Assault Case

Crews has accused former WME Motion Picture Department head Adam Venit of groping him at a party.

Terry Crews is accusing talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) of hacking into his computer and spying on his family following a sexual assault allegation the actor made against WME’s former Motion Picture Department head Adam Venit. Crews took to Twitter to claim that he believes his family is being “tracked” and “possibly bugged” by the talent agency.

“Someone hacked into the computer my son and I built together,” Crews said. “I have to shut it down and replace the hard drive. LAPD task force detectives let me know these people don’t play fair. There are a lot of secrets to protect, and they will do anything to keep them. The town is compromised. But me, and my team, are not.”

Crews also mentioned that WME allegedly asked Russell Simmons to pressure him into dropping his case against WME. Simmons has also been accused of sexual assault. Crews filed a lawsuit against Venit earlier this month for an alleged groping incident that occurred at a Los Angeles party in 2016.

Crews first revealed he was groped in an October Twitter thread, saying: “My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [and] a high level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

The actor says he reported the assault to WME, where Venit served as head of the motion-picture group, and that Venit called him and apologized for not being himself that evening. Venit was given a 30-day suspension from WME in the wake of the allegation but has since returned in an agent role.

My assailant Adam Venit is the founding partner at @WME, a corporation worth over $8 billion. I believe my family is being tracked and possibly bugged. (Cont’d) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

I also believe @unclerush was asked to pressure me into dropping my case by @WME execs. Somehow they thought he was the “King of Black people”. Someone hacked into the computer my son and I built together. I have to shut it down and replace the hard drive.

(Cont’d/2) https://t.co/HHcwBN4RH6 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

LAPD task force detectives let me know these people don’t play fair. There are a lot of secrets to protect, and they will do anything to keep them. The town is compromised. But me, and my team, are not. If I were to have a timely “accident” — you know where to look. (Cont’d/4) https://t.co/Hz1btFZC8r — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

@WME general counsel Seth Krauss surreptitiously brought up my wife’s name to my former attorney re: my case.@TMZ met me and my wife at the as we left the airport, then mysteriously edited out my comments about how they collude with the studios and agencies. (Cont’d/) https://t.co/kdtSLBJZGD — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017