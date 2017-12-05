Terry Crews Suing Agent Adam Venit For Sexual Assault — Report

Venit had a 30-day suspension from WME, where he was head of the motion-picture group, following the allegations.

Terry Crews is suing agent Adam Venit for sexual assault, TMZ reports. The former football player and actor has accused Venit of groping his genitals at a 2016 party in Los Angeles and filed a police report last month. Crews first revealed he was groped in an October Twitter thread.

Read More:Terry Crews Reveals He Was Groped By Hollywood Executive in 2016

“My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [and] a high level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates,” Crews wrote on Twitter. “Jumping back I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

TMZ reports the lawsuit says Venit stared at Crews “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively.” Crews said after the alleged assault he pushed Venit away and yelled across the party to Adam Sandler to tell him what happened. Sandler reportedly called Crews later that evening after the party to ask if he was alright.

Crews says he reported the assault to WME, where Venit serves as head of the motion-picture group, and that Venit called him and apologized for not being himself that evening. Venit was given a 30-day suspension from WME in the wake of the allegation. He has since returned to WME in a demoted role.