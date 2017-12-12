Catch Up on Films That Leapt from the Black List to the Oscars Stage with a New iTunes Room

To coincide with the 2017 Black List, Apple's media library curated a space to watch some of those entrant's best-known predecessors.

Already this week, the 2017 edition of the Black List was released, and two of last year’s selections — “I, Tonya” and “The Post” — became Golden Globe nominees. Completing a trifecta of recent Black List developments, iTunes has curated a page for cinephiles to watch more than 100 films that graduated from the annual list of unproduced gems. Since former development executive Franklin Leonard created the Black List in 2004, more than 325 of its entries have resulted in movies.

Half of the past 20 Best Screenplay Oscars have been presented to writers who first saw their scripts on the list, including Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network”), Diablo Cody (“Juno”), and Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine”); among the represented Best Picture winners are “Argo,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “Spotlight.” These features can all be found in iTunes’ new Black List “room,” which categorizes the films by genre. iTunes users who purchase five films — “Looper,” “Passengers,” “Salt,” “Scouts Guide to The Zombie Apocalypse,” and “Zombieland” — will be linked to their original Black List scripts.

Of the 76 titles that made the latest list, 25 were written by women; the Black List previously averaged 12 films a year with women authors. Black List veterans have generated more than $26 billion at the global box office.

