‘The Breakfast Club’ Deleted Scene Offers a Glimpse of Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy’s Growing Friendship — Watch

It's taken from the upcoming Criterion Collection release.

Good things happen when the Criterion Collection gets its hands on a beloved movie. The latest example is “The Breakfast Club,” which is being released on Blu-ray and DVD next month complete with the usual bevy of supplements — including a deleted scene involving Claire (Molly Ringwald) and Allison (Ally Sheedy), which just premiered early via Vulture. Watch it below.

The brief scene, which is rather low quality, finds the soon-to-be friends communing in the bathroom — or, rather, Claire unsuccessfully attempting to get Allison to open up to her. “I’m sorry, I don’t want to depress you,” she says after commenting on the fact that Allison is eating in there. “Really, I was just reacting to something I consider a little out of the ordinary. If you’d like to talk, I think I can handle it.” The scene presumably takes place earlier in the film, as Sheedy mockingly rebuffs Claire’s halfhearted olive branch.

“The Breakfast Club” officially joins the Criterion Collection next Tuesday, January 2. Among the other special features are new interviews with Ringwald and Sheedy, a video essay featuring John Hughes’ production notes read aloud by Judd Nelson, and 50 minutes of other never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes.