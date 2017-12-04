‘The Exorcist’ Creator Reacts to Gay Kiss Backlash: ‘F*ck You…I’m Glad It Ruined the Show for You’

Jeremy Slater has a simple message for any fan of his show uncomfortable with a gay kiss.

Jeremy Slater, the creator and showrunner of Fox’s anthology horror series “The Exorcist,” doesn’t want to hear the backlash over a recent episode that featured a kiss between two male characters. In the November 3 installment “There but for the Grace of God, Go I,” former priest Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) kissed a character played by Christopher Cousins, which led to some backlash from fans online.

“I saw a couple of homophobes on Twitter and my response is, ’Good, fuck you. I’m glad you didn’t like it, I’m glad it ruined the show for you. You shouldn’t have good things in your life,'” Slater said during an interview with Sci-Fi Bulletin. “If a homophobe can’t watch the show anymore because one of the characters is gay, then I’m glad something good has come out of it.”

“This is 2017 and we still have people throwing temper tantrums online because they don’t want to see gay characters,” he continued. “I think it’s the last gasp of a certain breed of dinosaur that’s on the way out, and let them kick and scream as they go.”

“The Exorcist” is currently airing its second season. which wraps December 15 on Fox.