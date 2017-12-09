‘The Florida Project’ and A24 Are Partnering to Send Holiday Gift Cards to the ‘Hidden Homeless’ in Florida

Secret Santa comes to Kissimmee, FL.

“The Florida Project” is a good movie, and the people behind it are trying to do some good offscreen as well. Writer/director Sean Baker just announced on Twitter that the movie itself, its distributor A24, and the Felix Organization are partnering to provide holiday gift cards for children in need in Kissimmee, Florida — meaning anyone who saw the film can now become a Secret Santa.

The issue is clearly close to Baker’s heart, as he’s said on multiple occasions that his acclaimed drama — which recently took runner-up in the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s Best Picture race and earned him Best Director laurels from the New York Film Critics Circle — is about the “hidden homeless” living in the shadow of Disney World.

More information may be found on the Felix Organization’s website.