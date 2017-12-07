‘The Love Witch’ Director Anna Biller: Most of the Film’s Crew ‘Hated What We Were Shooting’ and Never Even Saw the Movie

"Some crew members seem hell-bent on destroying you and the film," she says.

“The Love Witch” was beloved by most who saw it last year, with Anna Biller writing, directing, producing, composing, and designing her way to instant cult-classic status. Not everyone was so enamored during production, however. In a series of tweets posted earlier this morning, Biller revealed that most of the film’s crew “hated what we were shooting and did not even see the movie after it was done.”

“It was so bad that during reshoots we had different ADs, and they were appalled at what was going on. ‘Your own crew is sabotaging you. Why??’ they asked,” she continued. “For example, a location asst. told me we had to stop shooting in the park because he couldn’t get the right permit, but then lost his shit when a park ranger said yes, we can get that for you!”

This isn’t the first time Biller has had to deal with this. She’s “had the same thing on other films. Some crew members seem hell-bent on destroying you and the film to make sure it never gets in the can, and will use direct subterfuge.”

When asked why she thought all this happened, Biller replied, “I think it has something to do with being a female director, and something to do with how the line producer set up a bad vibe and then disappeared.” The crew’s negativity wasn’t shared by the cast, however: “I just worked hard as always, and tried to soak up the positive energy from the actors, who were all great,” Biller said when asked how she dealt with the situation.

She isn’t done making movies, of course, though her next film “is a big question mark right now.” Hopefully the answer is as compelling as “The Love Witch.”