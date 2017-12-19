‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ First Trailer: Disney Boldly Reimagines A Christmas Classic

Director Lasse Hallström puts a visionary new twist on one of the world's most famous ballets.

Disney has made a killing at the box office by reimagining some of its greatest works, from “Alice in Wonderland” to “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” which remains the highest grossing film of 2017 (at least until “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” surpasses it). The company is set to do it again with a Christmas twist in next year’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

Directed by Lasse Hallström, the Christmas epic takes inspiration from both E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker.” Mackenzie Foy plays a young girl who is whisked away on an epic adventure through fantastical realms. Keira Knightley stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy, with Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and ballet dancer Misty Copeland featured in supporting roles.

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” will be released in theaters November 2, 2018. Watch the first trailer below.