The Onion Takes On Sexual Harassment With A Very Pointed ‘A Clockwork Orange’ Joke

You may be shocked to hear Droogs leader Alex DeLarge has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Onion has been known to comment on controversial news in the past with their trademark satire, and the humorist news organization has been all over the current sexual harassment and abuse allegations taking place in Hollywood. The Onion’s most recent Hollywood sexual harassment article uses Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” to make some pointed commentary on just how rampant the issue has become.

In a November 29 article titled “Alex DeLarge Forced To Step Down As Leader Of Droogs Amidst Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct,” The Onion slams the way organizations and people in Hollywood have acted surprised over allegations of harassment that have long been open secrets. The satirical news brief says that DeLarge has left his position as the Droogs’ leader over allegations of sexual misconduct and that the group is “startled” by accusations.

The Onion includes a statement from Droogs member Georgie, which reads: “In an unfortunate development, we have been forced to remove Mr. DeLarge from his post due to the startling accusations of sexual impropriety that have come to light. Even though these acts took place decades ago, it does not excuse Alex’s heinous and unforgivable actions. This is not at all what the Droogs stand for.”

The article was published the same day Matt Lauer was accused of sexual harassment and fired from NBC. Despite NBC News Chairman Andy Lack claims that this was the first allegation made at the company agains Lauer, Variety reported that multiple women had notified NBC human resources and executives about the former “Today” anchor’s alleged behavior, only for their accusations to be silenced. Alleged harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Louis C.K. were all considered to be open secrets as well in Hollywood.

Anyone who has read or seen “A Clockwork Orange” knows any allegation made against the sexually abusive DeLarge would hardly be considered “startling.” The Onion article has gone viral over the last couple days, earning 18K likes and over 7K re-tweets on Twitter. Click here to read the article in full.