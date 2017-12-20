‘The Path’ Season 3 Trailer: Aaron Paul Feels Conflicted About Leading a Cult That’s ‘Bigger and Stronger’ Than Ever

The new trailer for "The Path" should remind viewers that Hulu had a great drama series long before "The Handmaid's Tale."

Aaron Paul is the new President Meyer. Wait. No. That’s not right — “Veep” is an HBO show. But Paul is a leader in the new trailer for “The Path.” And he’s young. A young, religious leader… oh! He’s the new pope! Huzzah, Paolo Sorrentino’s sequel season has finally been revealed! No, wait, that’s another HBO series, and Paul is a cult leader, not a Catholic leader. He’s in the Meyerism cult! Yes, that’s right. Now we’re rolling.

Oh, but wait. It’s not a cult. That’s an important detail to remember from Season 1. Way back when Eddie Lang, Aaron Paul’s lifelong disciple of the Meyerist movement, was struggling with his faith, he famously snapped at a nurse who whispered, “I think he’s in that cult,” to which Eddie replied:

But now things have changed. Eddie has seen the light and his belief in the “movement” is stronger than ever. According to the new trailer, the movement itself is following suit and growing at rapid speeds. Eddie is now the Guardian of the Light, a.k.a. the leader of the Meyerist movement, but his son Hawk (Kyle Allen) thinks Eddie’s old aversions are clouding his judgement.

“You’re so busy trying not to be a cult leader, you’re not being a leader,” Hawk says to his dad.

Could Eddie still be worried that Meyerism does more harm than good? Can he shake his old demons and lead his followers into the light? Should he? Perhaps he needs a helping hand, and we know one Meyer expert who might be of help. Julia Louis-Dreyfus to the rescue! Or Jude Law! The Young Pope, President Meyer, and Eddie Lang walk into a bar– no. We don’t have time for a joke. Just watch the trailer.

“The Path” was created by Jessica Goldberg, who will write and executive produce the series along with Jason Katims and Michelle Lee. Consisting of 13 hourlong episodes, Season 3 premieres Wednesday, January 17 exclusively on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.