‘The Polka King’ Trailer: Jack Black is a Polish Hustler in This Stranger-Than-Fiction True Story

"Infinitely Polar Bear" director Maya Forbes returns with this Netflix tragicomedy.

3 hours ago

Jack Black is looking to kick off 2018 with something of a career resurgence. The comedian is one of the leads in the Christmas family tentpole “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and just a few weeks later his indie comedy “The Polka King” will debut on Netflix.

Directed by “Infinitely Polar Bear” filmmaker Maya Forbes, “The Polka King” tells the stranger-than-fiction true story Jan Lewan, a Polish hustler known for being the “King of Pennsylvania Polka” in the early ’90s and for running a Ponzi scheme to fund his aspiring music career. Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, and J.B. Smoove co-star.

“The Polka King” premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The film will be available to stream on Netflix starting January 12. Watch the trailer below.

