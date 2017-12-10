‘The Simpsons’ Writer Reveals Cut Scenes From ‘Who Shot Mr. Burns?’ 22 Years Later

Homer's Brain, Grampa Simpson, and Milhouse all appear.

We’ve known for many years now who shot Mr. Burns, but way back when it was the biggest mystery to ever hit Springfield. 22 years after answering that question, “The Simpsons” writer Josh Weinstein has revealed cut lines from one of the show’s most famous episodes.

Grampa Simpson, Homer’s Brain, and Milhouse all appear in the excised scenes, which revolve around, you guessed it, figuring out who shot Mr. Burns. (Spoiler alert: It was Maggie!) “That’s right,” Grampa Simpsons says at the beginning. “We all gotta stick together if we’re going to have any hope of bringing that awful Homer to justice.” Homer finds himself in the woods hours later and complains, “When I agreed to this plan, I didn’t know there’d be so much running.”

Milhouse’s brief appearance takes place in part two of the whodunnit. Principal Skinner, after answering questions posed to him by Chief Wiggum, says he has students to attend to — namely Milhouse, who’s fallen asleep with a globe stuck over his head. Read the full scenes below.