‘The Sopranos’ Strip Club Location Satin Dolls Is Closing Amid Criminal Investigation

New Jersey strip club Satin Dolls, known as Bada Bing! to Tony Soprano, is closing due to suspected illegal activity. The owner's name is Anthony.

In a case of life imitating art, the New Jersey location of Tony Soprano’s infamous Bada Bing! strip club has been shut down amid pending criminal investigation, the AP reports. The Lodi, New Jersey strip club Satin Dolls has been accused of solicitation of prostitution, lewd activity, and failure to account for “large amounts of cash moving in and out of the businesses.” “Illegal activity was glorified at the ‘Bada Bing’ in the fictional world of Tony Soprano, but it has no place in modern-day New Jersey,” said New Jersey Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino in a release. “It’s time to shut it down.”

The owners of Satin Dolls have been under investigation for six years, according to the AG’s report. One of the owners, Anthony Cardinalle, admitted to federal income tax evasion in 1995, and pled guilty in 2013 to a racketeering conspiracy linked to the Genovese crime family.

“The Sopranos” was created by David Chase, and ran for six seasons on HBO from 1997 to 2007. It starred the late James Gandolfini as fictional Italian mafia boss Anthony “Tony” Soprano, Edie Falco as his wife, Carmela, and Lorraine Bracco as his therapist, Dr. Melfi. It is widely recognized as one of the greatest television shows of all time, forever expanding the possibilities of dramatic episodic storytelling and ushering in TV’s golden age.

When Gandolfini died in 2013, the marquee outside Satin Dolls bore the following tribute to the actor: “Thank you Jimmy. Fare well boss.”