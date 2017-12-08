‘The Terror’ Trailer: Ridley Scott’s AMC Series Channels ‘The Thing’ in the Best Way Possible

Ridley Scott comes to AMC as the executive producer of this paranoia-filled drama series.

AMC has debuted the chilling first trailer for its new drama series “The Terror,” executive produced by Ridley Scott. The series stars “Mad Men” actor Jared Harris and “Outlander” star Tobias Menzies as members of the Royal Navy who succumb to the paranoia of isolation during a dangerous mission discovering the Northern Passage.

“‘The Terror’ captures a rare combination of fascinating history, complex and flawed characters, the inextinguishable human spirit and the horror and promise of an uncharted world,” executive producers and co-showrunners David Kajganich and Soo Hugh tell Entertainment Weekly. “We are looking forward to bringing viewers into this world in March.”

The 10-episode first season of “The Terror” premieres March 29. The chilly setting and the men-gone-mad story conjures up feelings of “The Thing” in the first trailer below.