Tom Hardy Was Cut From ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ But Here’s What His Cameo Looked Like

Sorry, Hardy fans. The beloved actor didn't make it into the theatrical cut of the Rian Johnson-directed sequel.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is home to numerous cameos, from Justin Theroux to “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards, but one celebrity who didn’t make it into the theatrical cut is none other than Tom Hardy. News broke over summer 2016 that Hardy was filming a very tiny role as a stormtrooper in the Rian Johnson-directed sequel, similar to what Daniel Craig did in “The Force Awakens,” but his scenes were not included.

/Film has the exclusive on “The Last Jedi” deleted scenes, and included in the report is the revelation of what Hardy’s role was set to be. The actor had a role as a First Order stormtrooper in the scene where Rose (Kelly Marie Train) and Finn (John Boyega) are undercover as Imperial officers trying to deactivate the First Order’s tracking signal. Hardy’s stormtrooper recognizes Finn and says, “I know who you are…. FN 2187! Damn boy, I never took you for officer material!” Hardy reportedly sported a southern accent in the scene.

The line is more important the more you think about it, as it reveals the First Order did not tell other stormtroopers about Finn’s betrayal. Hardy’s stormtrooper does not know Finn deserted the First Order and joined the Resistance and is impressed when he sees Finn sporting an Imperial uniform, which makes him think Finn has received some kind of First Order promotion of sorts.

Johnson ended up cutting the cameo for unspecified reasons, though he may not have wanted to open the door to questions over how members of the First Order would’ve never heard about Finn’s betrayal, especially since his part in the Resistance gave him such notoriety (that’s how Rose first identifies Finn in the movie). For more on “The Last Jedi” deleted scenes, head over to /Film.