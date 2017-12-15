Tommy Wiseau Wants A Part in ‘Star Wars Episode IX,’ and This Video Proves It Must Happen — Watch

With "The Disaster Artist" and "The Last Jedi" both in theaters now, Tommy Wiseau is trying to get involved in the "Star Wars" franchise.

“The Room” mastermind Tommy Wiseau may be too busy to direct a “Star Wars” movie right now, but he’s apparently free enough to be able to play a part in “Star Wars Episode IX.” Taking full advantage of the fact that “The Last Jedi” and “The Disaster Artist’ are both playing in theaters, Wiseau is pitching himself for the next “Star Wars” sequel, which is being directed by J.J. Abrams.

Wiseau has taken to Twitter to directly address the official “Star Wars” account and request a part in the third entry in the Rey-centric trilogy. Fortunately, we already know how brilliant a Tommy Wiseau-starring “Star Wars” film would be thanks to a viral video that launched in May earlier this year.

Oh, hi, Mark. Put me in the next Star Wars. https://t.co/orYSYpKK7z — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 7, 2017

Sketch comedy group PistolShrimps has earned over 3 million views for their video in which they insert scenes of Wiseau from “The Room” into some of the most iconic moments in “Star Wars” history. Suddenly the phrase “Oh hi, Mark” has a whole new meaning when Wiseau is addressing Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.