Tommy Wiseau Wants to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie — but He’s ‘Very Busy,’ So He’d Prefer to Act

Oh hai, Mark Hamill.

Now that he’s had his story told in a real Hollywood movie, Tommy Wiseau is thinking of a galaxy far, far away. The writer, director, producer, and star of “The Room” is getting another moment in the spotlight following the release of James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist,” a making-of drama about Wiseau’s notoriously bad movie; that includes taking fan questions from Twitter, one of which was about whether he’d like to direct a “Star Wars” movie.

Wiseau was enthusiastic in his response: “Yes! Absolutely! but I am very busy, so I would prefer to act. #StarWars can contact me,” he told his nearly 38,000 followers. He helpfully included a link for the higher-ups to actually do so, which was just a link to the website for “The Room.”

“The Room” was first released (and critically panned) in 2003, eventually emerging as a cult classic; it has since become a frequent midnight movie. As for his preference to act instead of direct, Wiseau’s cameo practically writes itself: “Oh hai, Mark Hamill.”