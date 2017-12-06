Tracee Ellis Ross Wrote A Children’s Book to Help Explain Sexual Harassment to Men — Watch

The "Blackish" actress used her time guest hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to make it very clear to men what they can't do to women.

Tracee Ellis Ross appeared as the guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on December 5, and she graciously took some time out of her monologue to help teach all men about sexual harassment. Ross began with a powerful declaration, calling harassment “a systemic problem” that “has enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long.”

“Treating another human being with respect isn’t complicated, but it seems a bit for confusing for a lot of men out there,” she said. “So I wrote a book. It’s kind of a children’s book for men that is going to make this really simple and just bring it back to the basics.”

Ross’ book, “The Handsy Man,” is a handy guide for all men on what constitutes sexual harassment and what type of behavior will always be considered inappropriate, especially in the workplace. The book includes such inspired verses as the ones below.

You may not compliment by butt.

You may not call me “ho” or “slut.”

And even if you’re stoned or drunk,

do not expose me to your junk.

And if I am your employee

don’t rest your hand upon my knee.

No, I won’t sit on your lap.

I shouldn’t have to say this crap.

You cannot smell my hair you creep,

or grab my boobs while I’m asleep.

I do not want a back massage.

Did you follow me into the parking garage?

Watch Ross read the book in its entirety in the video below.