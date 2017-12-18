‘Twin Peaks’ Christmas: Hear Dale Cooper and Others Sing Their Creepy Take On a Carol — Turn It On Podcast

"The X-Files," Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Morgan, "South Park," "Orange Is The New Black" and more celebrate the holidays in our special Christmas episode.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: A body, dead, wrapped in plastic.

And so begins “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” as recorded in 1990 for KROQ-FM’s “The Kevin and Bean Show.” The morning drive radio program used to put out an annual Christmas album, and for the first one, Jack Nance, Dana Ashbrook, Frank Silva, Kyle MacLachlan, Kimmy Robertson, and Robert Bauer created their own rendition of the classic holiday tune. Among the highlights: Twelve cups of coffee, 11 cherry pies, eight dancing midgets, five dozen donuts, four talking logs, three possessed souls and two secret diaries. And of course, the dead body of Laura Palmer.

You can listen to that, and several more holiday songs from and inspired by TV shows, as part of TURN IT ON’s special Christmas episode! Listen below!

Among the songs: Julian Casablancas does a rendition of the “Saturday Night Live” staple “I Wish It Was Christmas Again”; “The Twelve Days of Christmas” (“Twin Peaks”); “Amazing Grace,” as sung by Samira Wiley on “Orange Is The New Black”; “O Holy Night,” by Cartman on “South Park”; “River,” as performed by Robert Downey Jr. on “Ally McBeal”; banter about Santa by Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson); “Riu Chiu” (The Monkees); Lenny (Michael McKean) and Squiggy (David Lander) performing a Christmas tune on “Laverne & Shirley”; “Christmas in the Stars” from C3PO and R2D2; “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” as told by Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Morgan; and “Christmas Time Is Here Again” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Here’s a YouTube video that a fan created for the “Twin Peaks” take on “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

