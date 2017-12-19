‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ is Officially Coming to the Big Screen, and the Admission For All 18 Hours is Free

"Twin Peaks" fans across the world better get their plane tickets to New York City ASAP.

While certain corners of the internet continue to debate whether or not “Twin Peaks: The Return” is a television series or a movie, allow us to celebrate the fact that David Lynch’s acclaimed 18-hour masterpiece is officially getting a theatrical release. The catch is a pretty big one: All 18 hours of “Twin Peaks: The Return” will screen theatrically over three days at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. “Twin Peaks” fans across the globe better get their plane tickets to the Big Apple ASAP.

“David Lynch’s latest ‘Twin Peaks’ season is simply unclassifiable: something totally and spectacularly unique,” MoMa curator Rajendra Roy told Vulture about the decision to screen the series on the big screen. “As the Chief Curator of Film, and not Television, at MoMA, I will simply say that my opinion on the matter can be interpreted through the fact that I have invited it to be screened at the Museum. Interpret that how you will, and we hope you will join us in this debate by experiencing this incredible work on the big screen for free this January.”

“Twin Peaks: The Return” will screen as part of MoMA’s The Contenders series, which spotlights the best films of the year. Other movies screening in the series include “Logan,” “The Post,” and “Lady Bird.” The screenings won’t be the first time “Twin Peaks: The Return” plays the big screen, as the first two hours debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

“Part 1” through “Part 4” will be screened on January 5; “Part 5” through “Part 11” will be screened on January 6; “Part 12” through “Part 18” will be screened on January 7. For those keeping track, that means “Part 8,” which was recently named IndieWire’s best television episode of the year, will air on the big screen January 6. Surely it’s the one hour every fan will be dying to get into.

For more on The Contenders 2017 series, head over to the MoMA website.