‘The Usual Suspects’ Reportedly Stopped Filming Due to Kevin Spacey’s ‘Sexually Inappropriate Behavior’

Gabriel Byrne revealed to The Sunday Times that production on the Bryan Singer film was affected by Spacey's behavior.

Kevin Spacey’s “inappropriate sexual behavior” on the set of Bryan Singer’s “The Usual Suspects” forced production to be halted, Gabriel Byrne has revealed in a new interview with The Sunday Times. Byrne says he was not aware until years later the actual reason filming was halted but admitted to there being rumors about Spacey’s behavior, to which many people on set joked, “That’s Kevin.”

“I did not know honestly then the extent of his violence,” Byrne told The Times. “I mean, he was kind of a joke in that people would say, ‘That’s Kevin,’ but nobody really understood the depth of his predations. It was only years later that we began to understand that [filming] was closed down for a particular reason and that was because of inappropriate sexual behavior by Spacey.”

Production on “The Usual Suspects” was only suspended temporarily. Spacey ended up winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role in the movie.

“The Usual Suspects” would not be the last time a Spacey-starring production was halted because of his behavior. Filming on the sixth and final season of Netflix’s “House of Cards” is currently on hiatus following multiple sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Spacey. The actor has been fired from the series and the show will move forward with Robin Wright in the lead.