Before Vicky Krieps Starred in ‘Phantom Thread,’ She Made This Award-Winning Short Film — Watch

Chances are high that most people who go in to see “Phantom Thread” for Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis will walk out of the theater with only Vicky Krieps on the brain. The Luxembourgish actress makes one hell of an impression in her English-language debut, often stealing scenes right out from under Day-Lewis and co-star Lesley Manville.

Before breaking out in Anderson’s latest, Krieps was the star of numerous European movies, many of them German productions. Her work in the 2014 comedy-drama “The Chambermaid Lynn” is what first attracted Anderson’s eye to the actress, and she won numerous best actress prizes for her work in the short film “Pitter Patter Goes My Heart.”

Directed by Christoph Rainer, “Pitter Patter Goes My Heart” is a 20-minute short that puts Krieps front and center in nearly every frame. The actress stars as Lisa, a hopeless romantic who goes to desperate measures to win back her former love. Krieps won awards at festivals in Rahway, Los Angeles, Jaipur, and more.

“Pitter Patter Goes My Heart” is now streaming in its entirety in Vimeo. If “Phantom Thread” isn’t enough proof that Krieps is a major new talent, then you better stream this ASAP.

