‘#WarGames’ Trailer: 1980s Nuclear War Thriller is Reborn As An Interactive Television Series

John Badham's 1983 drama gets a 21st century reboot courtesy of MGM and interactive entertainment company Eko.

John Badham’s 1983 thriller film “WarGames” is getting a 21st century reboot courtesy of MGM and entertainment company Eko. The film has been reimagined as an interactive television series, similar to what Steven Soderbergh and HBO have done with “Mosaic,” in which viewers are able to shape the story by choosing which direction the narrative takes.

The interactive television series is entitled “#WarGames”and is created by video game designer Sam Barlow, best known for his work on the “Silent Hill” franchise. The original “War Games” starred Matthew Broderick as a young hacker who gains access to a United States military supercomputer programmed to predict possible outcomes of nuclear war.

“With ‘#WarGames,’ I was thrilled to take the questions raised by the original movie and ask them again in a world where technology has fundamentally changed our lives,” Barlow said in an official statement. “To do that interactively felt like a perfect marriage of form and content. “I am excited to introduce viewers to the new hacker protagonist, Kelly, who represents the breadth of modern hacker culture and its humanity.”

#WarGames will be the second premium series released by Eko, following the interactive comedy “That Moment When.” Watch the teaser below.