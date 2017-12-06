Wendy’s Reveals Its Favorite Movies of 2017, and Even Fast Food Chains Adore ‘Lady Bird’

"Lady Bird" goes great with some chicken nuggets and a chocolate frosty.

Is there anybody that can resist the charms of “Lady Bird” this year? Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut has already won honors from the Gotham Awards, the National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle, and more, and now Wendy’s has even named it one of the year’s best films. Now that’s a real honor.

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn decided to pick Wendy’s brain on Twitter by asking which movies the fast food chain loved most this year, and lo and behold “Lady Bird” was the first movie mentioned. Other titles beloved by Wendy’s this year are “The Big Sick,” “Get Out,” “Logan,” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Wendy’s calls the latter “visually stunning,” which means its also a fan of Roger Deakins.

A24 chimed in by asking why Wendy’s loves “Lady Bird,” to which the fast food chain responded: “A great example of the confusion found while coming of age, great dynamic between Lady Bird and her mother, and an interesting look at class differences and their affect on the mentality of youth.”

Despite its keen observations on indie cinema, Wendy’s will not be getting into the film review business.

