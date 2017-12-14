Werner Herzog Is Returning to the Amazon, and He’s Bringing 48 Students With Him for a Filmmaking Workshop

We hope they have better luck than Fitzcarraldo and Aguirre.

35 years after “Fitzcarraldo,” Werner Herzog is returning to the Amazon. He isn’t going alone: 48 filmmakers will follow the one-of-a-kind auteur into the jungle for “Filming in Peru with Werner Herzog,” a 10-day workshop put together by Black Factory Cinema. One hopes their ordeal isn’t as arduous as those faced both on and offscreen in “Fitzcarraldo” and “Aguirre, the Wrath of God.”

The workshop begins on May 1, 2018 and lasts until the 11th, with each participant developing a short film under Herzog’s tutelage; upon completion, Herzog will select the best work for potential inclusion at international festivals. He’s taught similar courses before, often under less conventional circumstances than most workshops, but never in the same location as his two masterworks from 1972 and 1982.

It isn’t for first-timers, however. The workshop’s website notes that the experience will be “eminently practical, so it is essential that participants are autonomous and have knowledge of directing, filming and editing, as well as have access to their own filming and editing equipment (a camera and a computer equipped with an editing program).” Herzog will lead daily master classes as well as dialogues with students; he’ll also name the central topic that participants will center their project around.

The call for participants is already open and lasts until February 7. If, like Herzog, you love the jungle against your better judgment, perhaps you’ll consider answering that call and seeing where it takes you. More information is available here.