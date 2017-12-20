Wes Anderson and Frederick Wiseman Take to Skype to Debate How Filmmakers Can Blur Film Genres — Watch

In an exclusive sneak peek at a wide-ranging chat between the two filmmakers, they dissect the meaning of film genres, and why they're not so hung up on such distinctions.

Imagine Frederick Wiseman and Wes Anderson having a Skype chat about film genres and designations, how they structure their features, and what it means to be a filmmaker. And now imagine that you’re allowed to watch that conversation. Have we got a treat for you.

Earlier this year, the pair had that exact chat (and more), and the result, a full 20-minute conversation, was only shown at select theaters on Art House Theater Day on September 24, 2017, following a fiftieth anniversary screening of Wiseman’s first film, “Titicut Follies.” The full discussion will be available next month as a bonus feature on the newly remastered Blu-ray release of the film.

Check out our exclusive clip from Anderson and Wiseman’s chat below.

Wiseman’s current film “Ex Libris: The New York Public Library,” his forty-first film to date, recently made the shortlist of films eligible for the 2018 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature consideration, making it his first film to be shortlisted for the honor. In 2016, Wiseman received an honorary Oscar from the Academy.

“Ex Libris: The New York Public Library” has lined up two more screenings in NYC in the coming weeks, including a December 28 date at the Museum of Modern Art as part of the Contenders Series, plus a January 4 screening that will, appropriately enough, play at The New York Public Library.

