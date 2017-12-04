Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ to Open 2018 Berlin Film Festival

"Isle of Dogs" will be the first animated film to open the Berlin Film Festival in its 68-year history.

The 2018 Berlin Film Festival has announced it will open with the world premiere of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” on February 15. The film will mark Anderson’s third trip to Berlin’s Competition section, following “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” and The Grand Budapest Hotel,” the latter of which opened the 64th Berlin Film Festival in 2014 and won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.

“Isle of Dogs” will be the first animated movie to open the Berlin Film Festival in its 68-year history. The film is set in Megasaki City after a decree from Mayor Kobayashi expels all canines to an island garbage-dump. 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi flies to “Trash Island” in search of his bodyguard dog Spots, and so begins an epic journey that will decide the fate of the entire city.

The voice cast includes regular Anderson collaborators like Edward Norton, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray. Newcomers include Bryan Cranston, Courtney B. Vance, Yoko Ono, Greta Gerwig, and Scarlett Johansson, among many others.

“I’m most delighted that Wes Anderson will kick off the Berlinale Competition again. ‘Isle of Dogs’ will be the first animated film to open the Festival – a film that will capture audiences’ hearts with its Wes Anderson charm,” Festival Director Dieter Kosslick said in an official statement.

Fox Searchlight Pictures will open “Isle of Dogs” in U.S. theaters March 23, 2018.