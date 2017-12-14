‘Westworld’ Season 2 and ‘Sharp Objects’ First Footage Revealed in HBO 2018 Preview — Watch

"Game of Thrones" may not be coming back until 2019, but that doesn't mean there isn't a ton of great things to look forward to next year.

With “Game of Thrones” likely off the air until 2019, HBO wants to make sure you’ll stick with the network next year. Fortunately, HBO’s new 2018 preview video will surely do the trick, as it teases a promising slate of returning favorites like “Westworld” and new offerings like the Gillian Flynn adaptation “Sharp Objects.”

“Sharp Objects” brings director Jean-Marc Vallée back to HBO just a year after the success of “Big Little Lies,” for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special. The eight-episode limited series stars Amy Adams as a former reporter who checks out of a psychiatric hospital and returns home to try and solve the murder of two young girls.

“Westworld” is perhaps the most anticipated series returning to HBO in 2018. The first season’s cliffhanger ending has made fans eager for any Season 2 information they can possibly find, and the new footage in the video below does tease a very desert-heavy new setting.

Watch the HBO 2018 preview below.