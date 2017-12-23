‘Wormwood’ Podcast Allows Errol Morris Obsessives to Test Their Theories — Listen

Three episodes are already available.

In hindsight, it was probably inevitable that Errol Morris would contribute to the abundance of true crime we’ve been experiencing these last few years. The documentarian is ahead of the curve, after all, having directed an exemplar of the genre nearly 20 years ago with “The Thin Blue Line.” His latest is the docuseries “Wormwood,” which obsessives can now accompany with a podcast.

Here’s the synopsis: “Meet the Wormwood Podcast — from Academy Award-winning director Errol Morris, this is the official companion piece to the Netflix genre-bending documentary Wormwood. Join the discussion as we dive deeper into the mysterious death of CIA scientist Frank Olson. Did he fall or jump from his 13th floor New York hotel room in 1953? The official story is that he was purposefully drugged with LSD without his knowledge and died from a fall a few days later. But the case was left unsolved and his son, Eric Olson, has spent his life investigating it. In this podcast, Morris explores the winding road of the story, with Eric Olson, actor Peter Sarsgaard, and journalist Jon Ronson.”

The podcast is available on iTunes.