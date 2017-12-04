‘Wormwood’ Trailer: Errol Morris’ Netflix Movie May Not Be a Documentary, but You Need to See It Anyway — Watch

Peter Sarsgaard stars in the six-part series.

Depending on who you ask, “Wormwood” isn’t a documentary. But it is a new project from nonfiction master Errol Morris, making it a must-see regardless of which genre you consider it a part of. Netflix has released a new trailer for the film deemed too episodic by the Academy to qualify for the Best Documentary category. Watch it below.

Touching on a range of subjects — the CIA, mind control, LCD, even Peter Sarsgaard — that are connected in ways only Morris could fathom, “Wormwood” is described by Netflix as a “twisting, evolving story of one man’s sixty-year quest to identify the circumstances of his father’s mysterious death.” (Lest you feel too bad about the whole Oscar thing, know that Morris won the award for “The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara.”)

Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Jimmi Simpson, Bob Balaban, Tim Blake Nelson, and John Doman co-star in the six-part whatsit. “Wormwood” comes to Netflix on December 15.