Writers Guild of America 2018 TV Nominations: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Godless,’ and ‘Big Little Lies’

HBO will be facing off against Netflix and Hulu once again at the WGA awards next year.

The Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and the Writers Guild of America, West (WGAW) have announced nominations for this year’s television categories, including Drama Series, Comedy Series, and Long Form Original. Reigning Emmy winners “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Veep” are nominated in their respective categories, as is HBO’s acclaimed “Big Little Lies” limited series.



Winners will be honored at the 2018 Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Ceremonies will take place in New York City and Los Angeles. The full list of 2018 nominations are below.

Drama Series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Master of None

Silicon Valley”

“Veep”

Long Form Original

“American Horror Story: Cult”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Flint”

“Godless”

“Manhunt: Unabomber”

Long Form Adapted

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

The Wizard of Lies”

Short Form New Media Original

No nominations

Short Form New Media Adapted

“John Hancock” (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot), Written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver

“Chapter 2” (The Walking Dead: Red Machete), Written by Nick Bernardone

“Justicia” (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot), Written by Mark Leitner

“Starboy” (Zac & Mia), Teleplay by Allen Clary and Andrew Rothschild, Based on the novel Zac & Mia by A.J. Betts

Animation

“Brunchsquatch” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Lizzie Molyneux & Wendy Molyneux

“A Father’s Watch” (The Simpsons), Written by Simon Rich

“Ruthie” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Joanna Calo

“The Serfsons” (The Simpsons), Written by Brian Kelley

“Time’s Arrow” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Kate Purdy

Episodic Drama

“The Book of Nora” (The Leftovers), Teleplay by Tom Perrotta & Damon Lindelof

“Chicanery” (Better Call Saul), Written by Gordon Smith

“The Heart Attack is the Best Way” (Good Behavior), Written by Chad Hodge

“Homecoming” (The OA), Written by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij

“Slip” (Better Call Saul), Written by Heather Marion

“The Soviet Decision” (The Americans), Written by Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields

Episodic Comedy

“The Burglary” (Grace and Frankie), Written by Brendan McCarthy & David Budin

“Intervention” (The Carmichael Show), Written by Willie Hunter

“Judge” (Veep), Written by Ted Cohen

“Rosario’s Quinceanera” (Will & Grace), Written by Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally

“The Verdict” (Trial & Error), Written by Jeff Astrof

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“Real Time With Ball Maher”

“The Daily Show Trevor Noah”

“The Jim Jefferies Show”

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“Nathan For You

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live

“The President Show”

“Weekend Update Summer Edition”

Comedy/Variety Specials

“39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors”

“89th Annual Academy Awards”

“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton”

“Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special”

“Nathan For You: A Celebration”

Quiz and Audience Participation

Hollywood Game Night

Jeopardy!

Daytime Drama

General Hospital

Days of Our Lives

Children’s Episodic and Specials

“American Girl – Ivy & Julie” (American Girl), Written by May Chan

“American Girl – Knowledge is Power” (American Girl), Teleplay by Alison McDonald, Story by Alison McDonald and Caron Tschampion

“Just Add 1965,” (Just Add Magic), Written by Lauren Thompson

“Meet Julia” (Sesame Street), Written by Christine Ferraro

“The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special,” Written by Raye Lankford, Jessica Carleton, Ken Scarborough

Children’s Long Form

No nominations

Documentary Script – Current Events

“Confronting ISIS” (Frontline), Written by Martin Smith

“Poverty, Politics and Profit” (Frontline), Written by Rick Young

“Unseen Enemy,” Written by Janet Tobias

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

“Divided States of America” Part One (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

“Rachel Carson” (American Experience), Written and Directed by Michelle Ferrari

“The Great War” Part II (American Experience), Written by Stephen Ives

“The Great War” Part III (American Experience), Written by Rob Rapley

“The Vietnam War,” Episode Six: “Things Fall Apart,” Written by Geoffrey C. Ward

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Obama Wiretap Allegations” (World News Tonight with David Muir)

“September 29, 2017” (World News Now)

“White Helmets” (60 Minutes)

News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“Chief of Chobani” (60 Minutes)

“Fighting Famine” (60 Minutes)

Digital News

“At the Capitol With Those for Whom Last Night Mattered the Most,” Written by Emma Roller

“Becoming Ugly,” Written by Madeleine Davies

“The Super Predators,” Written by Melissa Jeltsen, Dana Liebelson

“Why Did Politicon Make Me Want To Die?,” Written by Libby Watson

Radio/Audio Documentary

“2016 Year in Review,” Written by Gail Lee

“Castro, Cuba & Communism,” Written by Thomas A. Sabella

“CBS Radio 90th Anniversary,” Written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee

“Remembering Princess Diana 20 Years Later,” Written by Andrew Evans

Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Hugh Hefner: A Social Revolutionary in Silk Pajamas,” Written by Gail Lee

“World News This Week November 18, 2016,” Written by Joan B. Harris

“World News This Week: June 9, 2017,” Written by Tara Gimbel Tanis

Radio/Audio News – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“Chuck Berry,” Written by Jerry Edling

“Dishin’ Digital on WCBS-AM,” Written by Robert Hawley

“Holiday Stories,” Written by Gail Lee

“One Nation, Overdosed: An Investigative Report,” Written by Tara Gimbel Tanis

On-Air Promotion (Radio or Television)

“CBS Comedy,” Written by Dan Greenberger; CBS Television

“The Good Fight,” Written by Brian Retchless; CBS On-Air Promotions

Television Graphic Art and Animation

No nominations