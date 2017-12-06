‘You Were Never Really Here’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Won Cannes With This Powerhouse Role

Lynne Ramsay's child trafficking drama won two major prizes at Cannes: Best Actor and Best Screenplay.

“You Were Never Really Here” may have lost the Palme d’Or to “The Square” at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, but it still won big with two major prizes: Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The film is the latest from Lynne Ramsay, who hasn’t released a feature since “We Need to Talk About Kevin” in 2011.

Phoenix stars as a tormented law enforcer who tries to save a young girl from child sex trafficking. The film is based on the novella of the same name by Jonathan Ames. Ekaterina Samsonov, Alex Manette, and John Doman co-star.

Ramsay fans were expecting the film to be released this year after the film won two prizes at Cannes. Amazon Studios decided to skip awards season in favor of a April 2018 release. The studio had success releasing James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z” to acclaim and solid box office in spring of this year.

Watch the trailer below.