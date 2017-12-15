Zac Efron Joins Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum’ Opposite Matthew McConaughey — Exclusive

"The Beach Bum" is Korine's first feature since "Spring Breakers" in 2012.

Zac Efron has joined the cast of Harmony Korine’s new film, “The Beach Bum.” Efron is set to play a character named Flicker opposite Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Jimmy Buffet, and Snoop Dogg. The film is currently wrapping production in Miami, Florida.

“The Beach Bum” is Korine’s first feature since 2012’s “Spring Breakers” became his biggest project to date, grossing over $31 million worldwide and introducing the “Kids” scribe to a whole new generation of audiences. “The Beach Bum” has been billed as a “stoner comedy” — though one expects with Korine that it isn’t your traditional one — and stars McConaughey as the titular character, a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules. Efron’s Flicker is one of the characters Moondog meets on his journey. NEON picked up distribution rights to “The Beach Bum” in May 2017. The film is co-produced by John Lesher, the Oscar-winning producer behind “Birdman,” in addition to Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Korine’s producer since “Mister Lonely.”

Efron has mostly starred in studio comedies such as “Baywatch,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” and the “Neighbors” franchise as of late, making “The Beach Bum” a rare opportunity for the 30-year-old actor to up his auteur game. Korine previously worked with with former Disney stars after collaborating with Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens on “Spring Breakers.”

Efron can next be seen in the musical “The Greatest Showman,” in theaters December 20.