2018 American Cinema Editors Nominations: ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Face Off

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) have announced nominations for the 68th Annual ACE Eddie Awards. The ceremony recognizes outstanding editing in 10 film, television, and documentary categories. Nominated for best edited feature film this year are “Dunkirk” and “Blade Runner 2049” in the dramatic category and “Baby Driver” and “Get Out” in the comedy category.
Emmy winners such as “Veep,” “Big Little Lies,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will also compete for ACE prizes this year. “Fargo,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” all have multiple ACE television nominees.
Winners will be revealed on January 26. Check out the full nominations list below.
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
“Blade Runner 2049,” Joe Walker
“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith
“Molly’s Game,” Alan Baumgarten, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham
“The Post,” Michael Kahn & Sarah Broshar
“The Shape of Water.” Sidney Wolinsky
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
“Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss
“Get Out,” Gregory Plotkin
“I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel
“Lady Bird,” Nick Houy
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
“Coco,” Steve Bloom
“Despicable Me 3,” Clair Dodgson
“The Lego Batman Movie,” David Burrows, Matt Villa & John Venzon
Best Edited Documentary Feature
“Cries From Syria,” Aaron I. Butler
“Jane,” Joe Beshenkovsky, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen
“Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, “Ann Collins
“LA 92,” TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay
Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)
“The Defiant Ones – Part 1,” Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray
“Five Came Back: The Price of Victory, “Will Znidaric
“The Nineties – Can We All Get Along?, “Inbal Lessner
“Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01,” Ben Sozanski, Geeta Gandbhir, Andy Grieve
Best Edited Comedy Series For Commercial Television
Black-ish: “Lemons”
John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge”
Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes
Portlandia: “Amore”
Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim
Will & Grace: “Grandpa Jack”
Peter Beyt
Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “Fatwa!”
Steven Rasch, ACE
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”
Jonathan Corn, ACE
Glow: “Pilot”
William Turro, ACE
Veep: “Chicklet”
Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman
Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
Better Call Saul: “Chicanery”
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Witness”
Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE
Fargo: “Aporia”
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE
Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”
Andrew Seklir, ACE
Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television
Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need”
David Berman
Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”
Tim Porter, ACE
Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”
Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin
Stranger Things: “The Gate”
Kevin D. Ross, ACE
Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television
Feud: “Pilot”
Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos
Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”
James D. Wilcox
The Wizard of Lies
Ron Patane
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
Deadliest Catch: “Lost at Sea”
Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: “The Perfect Scientology Family”
Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman
VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”
Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas