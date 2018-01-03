2018 American Cinema Editors Nominations: ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Face Off

Other films such as "Baby Driver" and "I, Tonya" also earned nominations for best edited feature of the year.

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) have announced nominations for the 68th Annual ACE Eddie Awards. The ceremony recognizes outstanding editing in 10 film, television, and documentary categories. Nominated for best edited feature film this year are “Dunkirk” and “Blade Runner 2049” in the dramatic category and “Baby Driver” and “Get Out” in the comedy category.

Emmy winners such as “Veep,” “Big Little Lies,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will also compete for ACE prizes this year. “Fargo,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” all have multiple ACE television nominees.

Winners will be revealed on January 26. Check out the full nominations list below.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“Blade Runner 2049,” Joe Walker

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith

“Molly’s Game,” Alan Baumgarten, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham

“The Post,” Michael Kahn & Sarah Broshar

“The Shape of Water.” Sidney Wolinsky

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss

“Get Out,” Gregory Plotkin

“I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel

“Lady Bird,” Nick Houy

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Coco,” Steve Bloom

“Despicable Me 3,” Clair Dodgson

“The Lego Batman Movie,” David Burrows, Matt Villa & John Venzon

Best Edited Documentary Feature

“Cries From Syria,” Aaron I. Butler

“Jane,” Joe Beshenkovsky, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

“Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, “Ann Collins

“LA 92,” TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay

Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)

“The Defiant Ones – Part 1,” Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray

“Five Came Back: The Price of Victory, “Will Znidaric

“The Nineties – Can We All Get Along?, “Inbal Lessner

“Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01,” Ben Sozanski, Geeta Gandbhir, Andy Grieve

Best Edited Comedy Series For Commercial Television

Black-ish: “Lemons”

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge”

Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes

Portlandia: “Amore”

Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim

Will & Grace: “Grandpa Jack”

Peter Beyt

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “Fatwa!”

Steven Rasch, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”

Jonathan Corn, ACE

Glow: “Pilot”

William Turro, ACE

Veep: “Chicklet”

Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

Better Call Saul: “Chicanery”

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Witness”

Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE

Fargo: “Aporia”

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE

Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”

Andrew Seklir, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need”

David Berman

Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”

Tim Porter, ACE

Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”

Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

Stranger Things: “The Gate”

Kevin D. Ross, ACE

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television

Feud: “Pilot”

Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos

Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”

James D. Wilcox

The Wizard of Lies

Ron Patane

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

Deadliest Catch: “Lost at Sea”

Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: “The Perfect Scientology Family”

Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman

VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas