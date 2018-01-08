Golden Globes 2018 Winners List: ‘Three Billboards’ Picks Up Steam, ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Triumphs

Here's the complete winners list for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers.

Tonight’s Golden Globes may be more political than ever, thanks to everything that’s happening outside the awards race, and attendees using tonight’s celebration of film and television as an opportunity to acknowledge and amplify the #MeToo/#TimesUp movement that’s become a seismic force within the industry.

While the women may be wearing black on the red carpet, there are still statues to be handed out, with buzzy contenders like “Lady Bird,” “The Shape of Water,” “Get Out,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” poised to take home some major prizes. Check out the full list of nominees — and winners in bold — below.

*IndieWire will be updating this list throughout the night.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esquire”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home” from “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“SMILF” (Showtime)

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette & Joan” (FX)

“The Sinner” (USA)

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” (SundanceTV)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Deuce”)

Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Kevin Bacon (“I Love Dick”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Alison Brie (“GLOW”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Frankie Shaw (“SMILF”)

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Jude Law (“The Young Pope”)

Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”)

Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards aired live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.