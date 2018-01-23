Watch The 2018 Oscar Nominations: Live Stream Online

The live Oscar nominations broadcast begins this morning at 8:22am ET. Here's how you can watch it live.

Will “The Shape of Water” earn more Oscar nominations than any other motion picture this year? Will Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele deservedly make the cut for Best Director? These questions and more are finally set to be answered this morning when the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards are revealed. The announcement begins at 8:22am ET and will be broadcast live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Read More:2018 Oscar Predictions

Beginning at 8:22am ET, the nominees will be announced for Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Visual Effects.

The announcement will continue at 8:38am ET with the nominations for Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Screenplay.

The announcement will be streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms. You can also watch the nominations live in the video below.