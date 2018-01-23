Oscar Nominations Scoreboard: 2018 Academy Awards Nominees Number By Film & Distributor

Fox Searchlight leads the pack with 20 nominations for "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards," but Focus Features surprised when "Phantom Thread" and "Darkest Hour" landed 6 nominations apiece.

Specialty distributor Fox Searchlight had a good day on Oscar nominations morning. (Disney take note.) Big hauls for “The Shape of Water” (13) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (7) added up to a winning total of 20. With both films competitive in the big categories, Searchlight is in the pole position to be the big winner at the Academy Awards on March 4.

Arguably the big surprise today was Focus Features with 14 Oscar slots, as “Phantom Thread” scored an unexpected six nominations, including Best Picture and Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director, on top of the Winston Churchill biopic “The Darkest Hour” landing six nods including Best Picture — a shock as it did not earn a PGA nomination. “Victoria & Abdul” also added two craft nominations.

Netflix earned eight Oscar nominations, a record for the streaming service, with narrative feature “Mudbound” nabbing four, two Best Documentary features (“Icarus” and “Strong Island”) and one short (“Heroin(e)”) and a surprise Best Foreign Language nomination for Hungary’s “Of Body and Soul.”

Netflix rival Amazon Studios had a disappointing morning with only one nomination – Best Original Screenplay for “The Big Sick” – as their documentary favorite “City of Ghosts” was shut out.

Oscar perennial Sony Pictures Classics secured six nominations, four for “Call Me By Your Name” plus two foreign entries, “Loveless” and “A Fantastic Woman.”

A24 shocked the world with “Moonlight” winning Best Picture in 2017. The indie distributor had to be happy with “Lady Bird”’s five nominations, especially as Greta Gerwig secured a rare Best Director nomination for a woman (only the fifth in history). Unfortunately for A24, “The Disaster Artist” only got one nomination – as director and star James Franco finds himself embroiled in sexual harassment/assault accusations – and critical darling “The Florida Project” scored Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe but missed Best Picture.

Of the smaller distributors, no one had a better day than Cohen Media Group securing two nominations: Best Documentary frontrunner “Face Places” and Best Foreign Language film “The Insult” (Lebanon).

Below is a breakdown of the nominations by film and studio.

Nominations by Film:

“The Shape of Water” 13

“Dunkirk” 8

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 7

“Darkest Hour” 6

“Phantom Thread” 6

“Blade Runner 2049” 5

“Lady Bird” 5

“Call Me by Your Name” 4

“Get Out” 4

“Mudbound” 4

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” 4

“Baby Driver” 3

“I, Tonya” 3

“Beauty and the Beast” 2

“Coco” 2

“The Post” 2

“Victoria & Abdul” 2

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” 1

“All the Money in the World” 1

“The Big Sick” 1

“The Boss Baby” 1

“The Breadwinner” 1

“Disaster Artist” 1

“Faces Places” 1

“A Fantastic Woman” 1

“Ferdinand” 1

“The Florida Project” 1

“The Greatest Showman” 1

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” 1

“Icarus” 1

“The Insult” 1

“Kong: Skull Island” 1

“Last Men in Aleppo” 1

“Logan” 1

“Loveless” 1

“Loving Vincent” 1

“Marshall” 1

“Molly’s Game” 1

“On Body and Soul” 1

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.” 1

“The Square” 1

“Strong Island” 1

“War for the Planet of the Apes” 1

“Wonder” 1

Nominations by Distributor:

Fox Searchlight 20

Focus Features 14

Warner Bros. 14

Walt Disney 10

Netflix 8

20th Century Fox 7

A24 7

Sony 5

Sony Pictures Classics 6

Universal 4

Neon 3

Cohen Media Group 2

Amazon Studios 1

Gkids 1

Good Deed 1

Grasshopper Films 1

Lionsgate 1

Magnolia Pictures 1

Open Road 1

PBS 1

STX Entertainment 1